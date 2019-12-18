<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Mikel Arteta, that it would be hard to turn around Arsenal’s fortunes this season.

Arteta is expected to become the Gunners’ next manager, with the North London club hoping he will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Everton.

He will take over a team languishing in 10th place in the Premier League, after just one win in 12 matches in all competitions.

And Guardiola says his current No2 is facing a tough task at the Emirates.

“I think Arsenal [are] always one of the best teams of the last 20 years.

“When Arsene took over the team, he raised the club to another level and now they are struggling a little bit the last years.

“When the club takes a decision to replace the manager or buy players it’s always to rise to be better. Whether it’s going to happen or not, I don’t know.

“You know my opinion about Mikel. He’s a professional human being and a person, I don’t have doubts about that,” Guardiola said in quotes reported by Goal.