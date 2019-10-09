<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has vowed to ‘step aside’ if things are not going to plan at the club.

The Spaniard has helped to revolutionise the club since his arrival at the Etihad from Bayern Munich in 2016, winning back-to-back Premier League titles in the past two seasons and completing English football’s first-ever domestic treble last year.

The first of those title successes saw Man City become the first club in Premier League history to reach 100 points, also breaking a succession of records including most wins, most goals and biggest winning margin.

City have won seven of the past eight domestic trophies available to them, though they face perhaps their biggest challenge yet this season with rivals Liverpool having raced into an eight-point lead following Jurgen Klopp’s side’s flawless start.

Following Guardiola’s success, few could imagine the club faltering significantly under his reign, though the 48-year-old has revealed he would be willing to step aside should the club’s fortunes decline.

“He (chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak) knows I’d step aside if things weren’t going to plan,” Guardiola commenting in a new book, ‘Pep’s City: The Making of a Superteam’.

“I’ll give everything to avoid that and make every effort to move things forward. No coasting.”