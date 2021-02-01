



Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has urged his wards to forget about their recent victory against Sheffield United and forge ahead with great hope in their subsequent matches.

The Citizens were in fine form as they bested Sheffield United at home 1-0 on Saturday, taking their streak to 12 wins in a row.

But Guardiola knows his team must keep winning if they are to lift the Premier League trophy.





“Not just January, from the middle of December we know how tough it is, everyone is at home in lockdown, we cannot express ourselves, go out to restaurants like everyone else in the world,” he told reporters.

“To achieve this is quite remarkable, more than any other period from our lives, so that is why I didn’t expect it.

“I said to the players in the meeting, we’ve finished the first leg, congratulations, it’s remarkable what you’ve done all of you and now keep going.

“Now go home and rest, and [prepare for] Burnley.”