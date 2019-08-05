<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has predicted that there will be many teams who will give his team a tough fight in their quest to win the Premier League for the third consecutive season.

Manchester City beat Champions League kings, Liverpool, 5-4 on penalties (after 1-1 scoreline in regulation time), to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday. But Guardiola believes the Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the team to beat in the new season which will throw up many contenders for the title

He also sees Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as favourites to win the title in the new campaign, following their impressive run in the preseason and respective squads improvement.

The Citizens will start their 2019/20 campaign with an away match against West Ham on Saturday.

“I think United with Maguire and the other players they bought, Arsenal as well, Chelsea and Tottenham, they won all of their pre-season so I think there will be many, many contenders this time,” Guardiola told reporters in a press conference on Sunday.

“But I think Liverpool… we were so happy when we realised which team we were going to face for the rest of the season, they are the champions of Europe, that’s why I gave a lot of credit to our victory today.

“The way we played, particularly in the first half, and the way we defended, but they are a top-class team. The difference can be one point ahead, one penalty ahead, that is the difference, it’s minor.

“Sometimes a call will come on your side, sometimes not, that’s why it’s good to face them, this is the team we are going to face this season.

“This is how well prepared we have to be until the end to try to win the titles.”