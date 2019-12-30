<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager to win 100 Premier League games following Manchester City’s victory over Sheffield United on Sunday.

City boss Guardiola brought up the century with a 2-0 home triumph over Chris Wilder’s side, courtesy of second-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

It came in his 134th game in charge of City, beating Jose Mourinho’s previous record of 142 matches, and saw City bounce back from Friday’s disappointing defeat to Wolves.

The Spaniard has also reached the landmark faster than current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (159) as well as Premier League greats including Sir Alex Ferguson (162) and Arsene Wenger (179).

“This achievement is a compliment for the club, the staff,” Guardiola said after the match.

“One hundred victories in 134 games, only 34 where we (didn’t win), it is an incredible achievement for this organisation, for all the staff and the people who did it.

“I’m alongside prestigious managers and clubs, and City is there and in front of them and that means what we have done in three seasons is incredible.

“Especially in the Premier League where you have to be consistent, we are all delighted with this achievement.”