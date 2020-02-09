<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set for a major clear-out at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current season.

David Silva and Claudio Bravo are the two players to lead the mass exodus of players that would be leaving next season.

Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Joao Cancelo all have question marks hanging over them.

Pep admitted it will be a crucial couple of months in deciding exactly how many new faces he needs and who has done enough to remain key to his plans.





He said: “I have an idea but during the season I am not too ready to think about that.

“I don’t know how many or how much it will cost, because the market is difficult.

“There are two or three months and that can change things.

“We need players who believe they can help us because we want to maintain the levels we’ve had over the past seasons — not just for the manager who is in position.”