Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is seen in his seat in the dug out ahead of the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at the John Smith’s stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on January 20, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) /
Agence France-Presse

Manager Pep Guardiola has sent his “thoughts and best wishes” to the Manchester City fan who was assaulted following the Champions League win over Schalke in Germany on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old man is in a medically induced coma in hospital after suffering a serious head injury in a violent confrontation with two Schalke supporters inside the Veltins Arena.

He had travelled with his parents and sister, who remain in Germany.

Guardiola said the news was “tough”.

“We knew the terrible news after the game. Our thoughts and best wishes are with them,” the Spaniard said.

“Unfortunately, this has happened. I hope the authorities can sort it out and the fan can recover as soon as possible.”

City won the first leg of the last-16 tie 3-2.

The Premier League champions took the lead through Sergio Aguero before Schalke went 2-1 up through two Nabil Bentaleb penalties.

Nicolas Otamendi was sent off for the visitors but further City goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling secured victory.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR