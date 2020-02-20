<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday night, manager Pep Guardiola pledged his future to the club regardless if City’s appeal against UEFA’s two-year ban from major European football is successful or not.

After goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne sent City four points clear of Leicester for second place, the City boss spoke publicly for the first time since the punishment was handed down.

“When someone believes he is right, he is going to fight to the end and that is what we are going to do,” Guardiola said.

“It is an incredible thing to fight for our people who support this club and we are going to do it. As a club, a team, we are going to do it.

“If they don’t sack me – and that can happen – I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever. Why should I leave? When I said before a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here.





“Personally, no matter what happens, I will be here next season.

“I am optimistic in the end it will finish well. Me personally, we speak with the players and the next three months we still have focus on what we have to do and see, in the end, what is the sentence.”

As for Wednesday’s match, City’s first in 17 days, Guardiola was proud of the way his side responded after consecutive defeats against Manchester United and Tottenham.

“After the winter break, after 12 days, after what has happened, it’s always a question how we are going to react but the team is incredible.”

City will now prepare to go toe-to-toe with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this Saturday.