Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not be making a move for free agent Claudio Marchisio.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who made 389 appearances during a 25-year spell at Juventus, had his contract at the Serie A champions terminated by mutual consent on Deadline Day in Italy.

City announced on Friday they would be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for three months after he suffered a knee injury in training earlier in the week.

But when asked whether City would make an offer to Marchisio in response to losing De Bruyne to injury, Guardiola said: “No. First a big comment for his career – he made an amazing career at Juventus and with the national team.

“In December, we are going to see what happens in the [next] transfer window but now the squad is the squad.”

Marchisio – capped 55 times by Italy – made 20 appearances for Juventus last season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

City will aim to continue their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season when they welcome Huddersfield to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.