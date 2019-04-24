<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists Algerian star Riyad Mahrez will be a part of the club’s future despite an inability to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The former Leicester City star was signed for a club-record £60million at the start of the season and he has made a more than respectable 41 appearances across all competitions in 2018/19.

However, he has been overlooked for most of Man City’s recent key games and the Mail reported on Tuesday that the 28-year-old has been complaining openly at the training ground that he should have played more.

Guardiola accepted that it is not easy to stay in the City team but believes that Mahrez still has a big future at the Etihad.

“Riyad will be with us for the next season here and the next one and the next one,” he said.

“I don’t need to speak with him [about it]. He will be with us next season.

“He is a player for us. We are delighted with his behaviour and the way he plays. He knows – and everybody knows – the competition in the squad but he is happy and we are happy.”

Mahrez will hope to feature for City in their crunch Premier League match away to derby rivals Manchester United tonight.