Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants the Premier League champions to wrap up the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City in time for their preseason tour of USA.

The Citizens are closing in on a club-record £75million move for the Algerian attacking midfielder, with sources in Manchester suggesting the deal could be completed within days.

The Foxes have been in talks with Man City in regards to Mahrez since January, when they rejected an offer of £50m plus winger Patrick Roberts, who the Citizens valued at £15m.

At the time this caused the Fennec Foxes star to go on strike for two weeks, though he later returned and performed strongly for Leicester in the remainder of the season.

However, a fee is now close to being agreed, which is believed to be £60m up front with a potential further £15m in add-ons.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Guardiola has asked chief executive Ferran Soriano and sporting director Txiki Begiristain to wrap up their offseason transfer business as quickly as possible.

Man City have a tour of the USA in July and Guardiola wants Mahrez and any other signings as part of the travelling party.

The transfer window closes early in for the 2018/19 season, with Premier League clubs able to sign players only until August 9.