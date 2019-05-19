<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why he warned Raheem Sterling after the 6-0 win against Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Guardiola separated Sterling from the rest of the team for a lecture after the final whistle of the FA Cup final victory – for some extra coaching!

Sterling scored a brace and almost scored a hat-trick in the clash but he blew the chance to do so.

The former Barcelona manager explained the incident to BT Sport: “During the game I said something, he didn’t understand what I was saying.

“We won the league by one point so the distance to our contender is not big. I think we can do better. We’re gonna come back and try it again, be there to the end and try and win the title.”