Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why he warned Raheem Sterling after the 6-0 win against Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.
Guardiola separated Sterling from the rest of the team for a lecture after the final whistle of the FA Cup final victory – for some extra coaching!
Sterling scored a brace and almost scored a hat-trick in the clash but he blew the chance to do so.
The former Barcelona manager explained the incident to BT Sport: “During the game I said something, he didn’t understand what I was saying.
