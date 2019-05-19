Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why he warned Raheem Sterling after the 6-0 win against Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why he warned Raheem Sterling after the 6-0 win against Watford in the FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Guardiola separated Sterling from the rest of the team for a lecture after the final whistle of the FA Cup final victory – for some extra coaching!

Sterling scored a brace and almost scored a hat-trick in the clash but he blew the chance to do so.

The former Barcelona manager explained the incident to BT Sport: “During the game I said something, he didn’t understand what I was saying.

“We won the league by one point so the distance to our contender is not big. I think we can do better. We’re gonna come back and try it again, be there to the end and try and win the title.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR