Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed how his team beat Liverpool to the Premier League title, according to report in BBC.

Manchester City was at a point seven points behind Liverpool and they came all the way from behind to win the Premier League title, the Spanish manager explains how it happened, “Last season the opponents could not stay in our rhythm, but this season we had an opponent who was always in front of us, seven points at one stage, but we were there every single day.

“After 100 points, there was a tendency that the levels would drop and it was completely the opposite. They are heroes for me because you are leading them, being with them every day. We did not have one midweek off in five months, and that is incredible.

“If you do not reanalyse what you are doing every single day, you cannot improve. People believe we are doing well because we are winning, that is a big mistake. When you are winning, you have more to correct, you have to put more emphasis on where you can do better and that is the only way you can sustain the competition between themselves and try to achieve another step.”

Manchester City will take on Watford in the FA Cup finals on Saturday a win will ensure they win the whole title domestically available in England.