



Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has said the best way to judge Marcelo Bielsa is how he makes players and teams better.

City meet Bielsa’s Leeds this weekend.

“His teams are always better than before his arrival. You see his influence. he doesn’t need much time to realise his own team, it belongs absolutely to him and for world football it is a joy,” Guardiola said.





“A guy who respects the opponent, who plays for the fans, who just wants to play for a victory home or away and convinces the players to follow him. I recognise the best because people say he doesn’t win titles but give him Manchester City and he will win titles.

“It depends on the players you have but the players he has are always better players. That is the best proof of when a manager is good.”