Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ controversial goal in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City, insisting his side needed to improve defensively.

City dropped points for the first time this season after falling behind to Willy Boly’s goal which appeared to be diverted in by his arm, while David Silva had a penalty claim turned down before Aymeric Laporte’s header rescued a point at Molineux.

Guardiola said he had not seen either incident but was more concerned about his side’s failure to curb Wolves’ counter-attacks.

“I’m not the referee. I never will be,” he said. “Last season against 5-4-1 [formation] we had more problems to create chances. Today we hit the post three times and had chances with the last pass or the last shot saved by the goalkeeper.

“But we also conceded chances. Normally we control counter-attacks quite well and we didn’t today but it’s a good point for us because we knew the quality of the opponent and I think we created enough chances to win the game but it doesn’t count so at the end it is 1-1.

“I don’t have too many regrets. There was a little lack of rhythm sometimes but in general I am satisfied with the performance.”

Guardiola was also questioned about whether VAR should be used in the Premier League.

“It’s not my business,” he said. “The Premier League will decide when they decide. The bar will be here.

Wolves halted City’s run of away wins after six straight victories in the Premier League.

And although they had not any of their opening three fixtures, Guardiola said he would have preferred to avoid promoted sides in the early games.

“From my experience as a manager, it is always tough against newly promoted teams,” he said. “I prefer to play them in November or December because their enthusiasm is there, they don’t feel the pressure to play one of the contenders to win the Premier League.

“They have an excellent manager and what they have done in the Championship is chapeau. We knew that, we spoke about that.

“In some points we could do better but you always have to give credit to the opponents because we don’t play alone. We created a lot of chances and decisions. At the end, especially when we conceded the goal the way we reacted was out best moments and their goalkeeper was so good with many saves in the first half with Raz [Raheem Sterling] and later with Gabriel [Jesus].

“I think we played to win the game. We dropped two points or we win one point and nothing will change after three Premier League games. It’s a long, long road and we have to continue in that way.”

City defender Kyle Walker had no complaints about the referee’s decisions and said Wolves worked hard to earn their point.

“We created a lot of chances to put more than one past them. They are a well organised team so I think it will be hard for teams to come here. They deserved the point,” he said. “We had enough chances so we need to be more ruthless but as defenders we have to take responsibility for their goal.

“It is hard for the referees to see everything. We should have equalised at the end. We need to go again and hopefully we can get three points next week.”