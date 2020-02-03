<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that it is time to concentrate on other competitions, after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Guardiola’s team went into the game, seeking to cut down on Liverpool’s 22-point lead at the top.

However, Sergio Aguero failed to convert a few chances in the first half, while Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty was saved by Hugo Lloris.

The champions then had Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off, before Jose Mourinho’s men scored twice through Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son.





“[Liverpool] are unstoppable with a lot of points…now is the target for the [other] competitions and quality for the Champions League next season,” Guardiola said.

“The distance is so big and next season we have to do better.”

It was also the first time City failed to score in consecutive games under Guardiola.

“Always a belief you are close to winning the games when you create the chances.

“It’s happened sometimes this season and we have to accept it. We lost the game and that is really all I can say,” Guardiola added.