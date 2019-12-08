<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola admits that Manchester City had no answer for the speed of Manchester United’s attack as the Premier League champions fell to a damaging derby defeat at home.

Man City could not cope with the pace of United on the counter in the first half at the Etihad, with Marcus Rashford winning and converting a penalty before Anthony Martial struck to leage the visitors two goals to the good.

Nicolas Otamendi’s late goal gave City hope of a comeback, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United held on for a valuable win.

Defeat for City leaves them 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, with their title defence in tatters. A return of 32 points from 16 games is the worst total of any Guardiola team during his managerial career.

But he refused to criticise his players – especially given the pace they were up against.

“I like how my team played,” he said. “We conceded a little bit more, not than usual, but than in the last years against United.

“In general, we did what we like. We arrived in the final third many, many, many, many times. Unfortunately we couldn’t finish a little bit more but I like to watch my team. I know nobody agrees but I like it.