Pep Guardiola is not planning on leaving Manchester City any time soon, but he is looking to move into international management at some stage in the future.

The 47-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in club coaching, with a Premier League title added to his roll of honour in 2017-18.

Having previously tasted domestic success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, along with European glory while at Camp Nou, the Catalan has established a reputation as one of the very best in the business.

City are hoping that they will be the ones to benefit from his considerable talents for many years to come, but Guardiola has revealed that he wants to grace a World Cup dugout further down the line.

He told HLN during a visit to Belgium: “Doesn’t every successful coach dream of training a national team?

“I want to be at a World Cup or European Championship once again, yes.

“For now, I want to stay where I am. But if someone makes me on offer in the future, I’m still young.”

Guardiola graced just one World Cup in his playing days – the 1994 event in the United States – with injuries restricting him to only one other outing at a major finals, with a quarter-final berth secured at Euro 2000.

His previous comments on international management suggest that Spain are the only nation he would consider coaching, with a future role with England having been ruled out.

He told reporters back in October 2017: “Always I believe that English people have to be manager for the national team, the Brazilian people have to be manager for the Brazilian team.”

With that in mind, Guardiola was quick to distance himself from a Belgian post currently occupied by Roberto Martinez.

He was, however, happy to talk up the qualities of a Red Devils squad which boasts two of his star turns at City – with Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne part of the ranks.

“This is a unique generation of Devils,” said Guardiola.

“The amount of great players in your national team is great – attackers, midfielders, defenders and a fantastic goalkeeper.

“Hopefully Belgium can start the World Cup well – the first match will be the most important one. If you come out with confidence…”

Belgium will open their campaign against Panama on June 18 before going on to face Tunisia and England in Group G.