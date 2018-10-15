



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could see himself coaching in Serie A in the future.

Guardiola, who extended his contract with City through the end of the 2020-21 season in May, played for both Brescia and Roma in Serie A and was in Italy over the weekend to participate in the Festival dello Sport, where he was asked whether he could imagine returning as a coach one day.

“Why not?” he said as part of a podium discussion with Arrigo Sacchi and Carlo Ancelotti. “After my experience at Barcelona, who would have thought I’d go to [Bayern] Munich and Germany? Yet that happened.

“I overcame the arduous challenge of learning German, so everything is possible. I’ve coached in Spain, in Germany and now in England, so why couldn’t I coach in Italy? I don’t know what the future holds for me, but the food’s good here.”

Guardiola, who guided City to the Premier League title last season, ended his playing career in 2006. After coaching Barca for four seasons beginning in 2008-09, winning La Liga three times and the Champions League twice, he joined Bayern in 2013.

He won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons with Bayern and made three Champions League semifinal appearances, then was appointed at City in 2016.

Guardiola later told reporters that his Brescia and Roma days made him feel at home in Italy, which is why a longer stay than just a weekend appeals to him.

“I come to Italy often, when I can, because I love this country,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of friends here. The Catalans and Spaniards are very similar to the people here — it’s a nice life, there’s the sun, and we like to enjoy or lives.”