Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club’s door is always open to former coach Pep Guardiola if he wishes to return.

Guardiola was a huge success during his time as Barcelona manager winning three league titles, two Copa del Rey and two Champions League trophies.

After departing Barcelona in 2012, Guardiola went to Germany to coach Bayern Munich where he won both league and domestic Cup competitions.

He was appointed Manchester City manager in 2016 and has gone on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

In a column for Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Bartomeu admitted that he would like Guardiola and Lionel Messi to work together again, and is intent on signing the Argentine to a lifetime contract.

“Before finishing my mandate, I would like to make a contract for [Lionel] Messi for life, like we did with Iniesta,” Bartomeu said.

“Maybe Messi and Guardiola can meet again. That does not depend on me. Pep wanted to leave but the door will always be open for him.”

Guardiola is currently going through one of the toughest periods of his career with City as they currently sit in third place, and are 14 points behind current leaders Liverpool.

At the weekend City suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United, leaving their title challenge in tatters.

They will hope to bounce back from the defeat to United when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal.