Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits ending Manchester United’s domination of English football is what is driving him.

Guardiola lays bare his football philosophy in All Or Nothing: Manchester City, a fly-on-the-wall documentary released by Amazon on Friday.

Nothing motivates him more than the opportunity of dislodging United from their perch as top dogs who won 13 Premier League titles between 1993 and Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement five years ago.

Guardiola admitted: “We have neighbours who, for 15 or 20 years, have always won. I think my biggest challenge as a manager is to change that.”

And referring to the fallout from last season’s derby win at Old Trafford, he continued: “I like to have a noisy dressing room before a match. I feel that animates the players more. “What I miss from my time as a player is the locker room. It’s the nicest place to be, apart from the pitch, when there are jokes, everyone is all together, they criticise the manager and share the good and bad moments.”