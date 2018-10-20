Pep Guardiola says the club is looking to sign Leroy Sane to a new contract in the near future.

The German international provided 10 goals and 15 assists in 32 Premier League appearances last season, winning the league’s Young Player of the Year award while proving a vital part of Manchester City’s title run.

However, recent months have brought their share of low points as Sane was left out of Germany’s World Cup roster before being criticized by team-mate Toni Kroos.

The 22-year-old winger missed the club’s first four matches but has scored in a recent clash with Fulham before coming off the bench in Man City’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

“The club are working on that (a new contract), yes,” Guardiola said.

“We value the quality of the player – the human being, the relationship with club, how settled he is, many things… that is what is important. Not whether they have played well in one or two games.

“Ups and downs, moments where you are better than other ones – that is normal. You help them in those moments. Help them understand how consistency is important for their careers and to become a better player then, after that, we will see.

“Sometimes we need one type of game, sometimes another – quicker, more counter. More control, less control.

“But there are no doubts about the quality of Leroy.”

Manchester City are back in action against Burnley on Saturday.