Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has attributed his team’s victory over Germany’s Schalke 04 to their attacking style of football, adding that his boys were relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive against their opponents.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team are in perfect shape, to become the first English side to win a quadruple.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup, while they will face Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final.

They will also take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.

Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action this weekend, facing relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday, before Liverpool – two points ahead of City but having played one game more – face Tottenham on Sunday.

The Spaniard has often been reluctant to speak about the possibility of a quadruple this season, but with the feat becoming more realistic, he has admitted his side are in perfect shape to make history.

“It is what it is, it’s perfect. We are privileged to be in all the competitions almost at the beginning of April and to fight for the title. It’s an incredible experience.

“I don’t know how many teams in Premier League history have been in this position fighting for four titles. We are and it’s nice and it’s good.

“I think they are fresh mentally and in the legs and we are going to try,” Guardiola said according to Goal.

