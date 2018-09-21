Pep Guardiola has defended his players after Manchester City’s surprise 2-1 home defeat to Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The City boss was banned from the touchline for the game and watched from the stands as his side conceded two first half goals before Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back in an improved second half.

Many of his players have taken to social media to apologise for the result and while Guardiola admitted they started slowly, he told a news conference that they have nothing to say sorry for.

“The players don’t have to apologise, why should they apologise, for what?” he said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Cardiff City. “They ran, they fought, they tried to make a comeback but this competition punishes the mistakes you make.

“We made a lot of mistakes and when we did that they punished us. But they don’t have to apologise, they put everything there.

“Of course, I was banned, I have to accept it but the next game I will be there.”