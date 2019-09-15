<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said that his side paid for their failure to take their chances, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

Guardiola’s team beat Liverpool to the title by one point last season, after winning their last 14 games.

But after five games of this season they already trail Jurgen Klopp’s side by five points in the table.

City won 32 of 38 games last season, losing only twice and they had not suffered a league defeat since their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on January 29.

“Sometimes games like this happen — we had our chances to score but didn’t, so congratulations to Norwich.

“The first one was a set piece we didn’t defend, the second we were caught on the counter-attack and the third came from a mistake, but we know what we are as a team, we know what we have done and we know what we are going to do,” Guardiola told the media after the game.