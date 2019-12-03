<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out making new signings in January.

The champions are 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle and have struggled with injury problems during the first four months of the season.

City missed out on signing a replacement for Vincent Kompany in the summer but Guardiola insists they will not splash the cash when the January transfer window opens.

“I don’t want any players in January,” Guardiola told a news conference ahead of the trip to Burnley on Tuesday.

“I don’t want any players. If we cannot do it in summer, we cannot do in January.

“Normally the players we could think it would be interesting to add something for our squad they are not going to sell it.”

City were keen on Harry Maguire in the summer before the England defender made the switch from Leicester to Manchester United and they are likely to attempt to sign a new centre-back next summer.

David Silva, who will leave after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, will need to be replaced while Fernandinho, who will turn 35 in May, is out of the contract.

“David’s confirmed he’s leaving,” said Guardiola.

“Fernandinho doesn’t know but it’s normal — the players that arrive at his age and this stage of their lives. Of course, we have to replace them.

“We don’t have to rebuild too much. Three players is not rebuilding the team. Rebuilding the team is seven or eight which we did in the second season when seven players finished their contract because 11 players were over 30. Buying two or three players is not rebuild it’s just substituting positions.”