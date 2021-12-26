Pep Guardiola provides Manchester City injury update ahead of Leicester City clash

Unlike Leicester City and Brendan Rodgers, Man City manager Pep Guardiola doesn’t have too many injury concerns going into the Boxing Day clash between the two teams.

City travel to the Etihad Stadium down to the bare bones due to injury and illness.

Up to 11 players could miss the trip to the Premier League leaders with the Foxes likely to have to rely on a makeshift defence.

It’s not the same story for their opponents, who have just two injury concerns ahead of the match.

Forward Ferran Torres will definitely miss the game, with the Spaniard out until the new year with a fractured foot. Although it looks as though the player will be moving on from the club when the January transfer window opens.

One player who Man City could welcome back for the game is Kyle Walker, the full-back has missed two Premier League games with injury. It has been suggested that the England international could make a recovery in time for the visit of City, but Guardiola was giving nothing away.

“He wasn’t fit, that’s why he wasn’t playing,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

Whether Walker makes a return is still to be seen, with the full-back not spotted in training ahead of the game.

Guardiola did, however, touch on the possibility of players being ruled out of action in the days leading up to the game, given the current situation.

“We had two days off, now we start to train this afternoon [Thursday] and we will see,” he said.

“Every day we do test, maybe we arrive and say this guy can’t train, he test positive or injuries.

“I cannot answer but hopefully we will be ready for Sunday.”