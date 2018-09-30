Pep Guardiola has said that he is not afraid of Liverpool ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Anfield next Sunday — despite his side losing their last three encounters with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

City were beaten twice by Liverpool in the quarterfinals of last season’s Champions League, while they also lost 4-3 at Anfield in the Premier League in January.

They are winless at Anfield since May 2003 — a run of 17 games in all competitions — but Guardiola said he expects his team to fight for a result.

“I believe too much in that team, in those guys,” he said. “I know how they fight. Go to Anfield, win, lose, whatever. It’s a long time ago Man City was able to win at Anfield. What I want to see is the team alive, and we are alive.

“If they beat us three times, they are a good side. They lost the first game in the Carabao Cup [against Chelsea last week] but at Anfield they score a lot of goals, they don’t concede.

“Now it’s Hoffenheim [on Tuesday in the Champions League], and after that we are going to prepare [for Liverpool], and after that we’re going to prepare for Burnley. At the end, we’re going to see what happened at the end of the season.”

Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday before looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against City.