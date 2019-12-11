<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants the Premier League Champions to beat Real Madrid to €300m signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City is on the look for a replacement for Sergio Aguero and Guardiola has informed Manchester City owner to bring Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium next season.

Mbappe is expected to leave the French capital in 2020 and he could quit PSG earlier than that if he failed to sign a contract extension with the club.

Real Madrid is his likely destination but Manchester City will provide some competition for the La Liga giant.

The report in France Football says Manchester City is also monitoring his situation and it is suggested that Guardiola is personally driving the push to sign the former AS Monaco star as a replacement for Aguero who is at the twilight of his career.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to pay over €300m to secure the signing of Mbappe when the transfer window opens in the summer.