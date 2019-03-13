



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has attributed his team’s victory over Germany’s Schalke 04 to their attacking style of football, adding that his boys were relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive against their opponents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a rampant Manchester City demolished a woeful Schalke 7-0 to complete a 10-2 aggregate win and become the third English side into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

City, who trailed 2-1 in the away leg before turning it around, joined Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals with Liverpool in action against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

City’s record home win in Europe did not look likely after a quiet opening 35 minutes.

But once Sergio Aguero began the rout from the penalty spot it became embarrassingly easy as City reached the last eight for the third time in four years.

Aguero doubled City’s lead three minutes later and the impressive Leroy Sane made it 3-0 before halftime.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva finished off flowing moves after the break and youngster Phil Foden bagged his first European goal before Gabriel Jesus made it seven.

“It was a clear result. We are happy to get to the quarter-finals.

“We didn’t start that well, we were a bit scared to play. But after it went 1-0, we relaxed and decided to play and be aggressive.

“Of course with the qualification already secured, it was tough for them and we kept a good level. We have a lot of injured players so we want to continue this run and get those players back fit.

“Everyone has to compete with each other to play. They all want to play. Everybody tried to play, be bold and keep going,’’ Guardiola told newsmen during his post-match conference.