The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Dolors Sala Carrió, has passed away after contracting coronavirus, the club confirmed.

Dolors was 82 years old.





A club statement issued on Monday read: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Coronavirus. She was 82-years-old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”