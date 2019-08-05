<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola says the injury sustained by Leroy Sané in Sunday’s Community Shield is not thought to be serious.

Sané had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus after just nine minutes of the clash with Liverpool at Wembley when he went down clutching his knee under a challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There were suggestions that a long-term lay-off could scupper the 23-year-old’s potential move to Bayern Munich but while Guardiola would not be drawn on the Bayern rumours, he did play down fears about the injury being a serious one.

“First impression was not good, but it’s not bad,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I spoke to the doctors but I don’t know. We will wait but I think he will be OK.”

Footage from the incident appeared to suggest Guardiola and Sané had a disagreement as the winger was leaving the field, but the City boss denied that was the case.

“He came off because he was injured, it was scary,” added Guardiola.

“I was concerned about his injury. You believe I have a problem with him?”

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne was also asked about his team-mate’s future after the game, and the Belgian midfielder offered an interesting insight into the situation.

“Leroy is unbelievable and if he goes it will be bad for us because he’s one of the best young players in the world,” De Bruyne told Sky Sports.

“But if he wants to go that’s his ambition, but I cannot talk about this because I have really no clue.

“If you want to buy him, you’re going to have to pay up I guess.”

Reports in Germany over the weekend claimed Bundesliga champions Bayern have agreed personal terms with Sané but are yet to agree a transfer fee with City, who are understood to be demanding in excess of €100m for the former Schalke man.