<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City will continue their pursuit of the top two in the Premier League table when they travel to struggling Aston Villa today afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently third in the division, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, while Villa occupy 17th position, just one point clear of the relegation zone as things stand. Villa might have invested heavily in their squad over the summer, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough 2019-20 campaign for Dean Smith’s side thus far.





Indeed, they have only won six of their 21 Premier League matches, drawing three and losing the other 12 to collect 21 points, which is only good enough for 17th position at this stage of the season.

There are actually just two points between Villa in 17th and Watford in 19th, meaning that a couple of poor results for Smith’s team could, quite quickly, leave them inside the relegation zone.

Jack Grealish has been impressive this term but not too much inspiration has arrived from elsewhere, and Wesley, who was signed to score the goals, is now out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.