(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 21, 2020 Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp wearing a face mask comes out for the warm up during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England. – The delay to Liverpool’s title celebrations caused by the coronavirus was just the latest twist in the tale of the Reds’ 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England. A stunning run of 26 wins and one draw from their opening 27 games of the Premier League season ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men were champions-elect long before football was shut down in March. (Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the campaign a whopping 18 points ahead of their nearest rivals City, ending Guardiola’s side’s two-year reign as English football’s best side in the process.

“I think Liverpool were exceptional this season and I want to congratulate them,” Guardiola told beIN Sports. “We were not consistent like previous seasons when we were like machines in every single day.

“But we lost a lot of games this season, and when you lose a lot of games with this opponent, it’s not impossible, but the way we played was good, I don’t have many regrets in the way we played.


“Liverpool played every single game like it was their last game, but we did not play the games like if we do not win, we are going to lose the Premier League.

“They played every single game like they could not lose one game, and we did not.”

Despite the disappointment of his side’s weak title defence, Guardiola heaped praise on rival and Liverpool boss Klopp.

“Klopp is an exceptional person, I like to be his colleague, and to compete with him and against him. I think he is an exceptional manager,” Guardiola added.

“He showed it in Germany and now in England, and wherever he will be he will have success.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories