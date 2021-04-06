



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would reportedly still be open to a reunion with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City and Paris Saint-Germain were both heavily linked with a move for the Argentine last summer when he handed in a transfer request, but a dispute over his release clause ultimately led to Messi staying put at Camp Nou.

Following the re-election of Joan Laporta as president, Messi is thought to be more open to penning a new deal at the club, but as things stand he will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.





According to Marca, Guardiola would love to reunite with his former attacker on the blue side of Manchester, but the Citizens will only move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner if he announces his desire to leave Barcelona again.

The report claims that City could steal a march on PSG in the race for Messi as the French side prioritise new deals for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but Messi will supposedly wait to hear Laporta’s proposal for the club’s future before deciding his next move.

Messi has amassed 42 goal contributions from 38 matches across all tournaments this season, but he drew a rare blank during Barca’s 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Monday.