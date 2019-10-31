<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It’s fair to say Pep Guardiola was probably the greatest manager in Barcelona history.

The Catalan followed in the footsteps of his former boss Johan Cruyff to make Barça the best team in the world a decade ago.

Taking up his first managerial role at the top level, Guardiola led the club to 14 trophies in just four seasons in charge.

Now, speaking to Catalunya Radio, Guardiola has backed one of his ex-players to be the next great in the Camp Nou dugout.

“Xavi was already a manager when he played,” the now-Manchester City boss said.

“His eyes sparkled watching football. He will be a manager for sure.

“There are people who play and you would never say they will be managers. This is not the case. Xavi could be a manager wherever he likes, not just at Barcelona. You have to give him time.”

Xavi has already started his journey into management, taking charge of Qatari side Al Sadd earlier this year.

The former midfielder has admitted he would jump at the chance to one day coach at Barça and Guardiola has no doubt it will happen.

“Sooner or later, he will manage Barcelona.

“He’s still young, he knows football, he watches it, he has passion, dedication, he is brave and bold and he says things clearly too.

“It would excite me to see him manage Barcelona. On top of everything, he likes to manage and he focuses on everything.”

For now, Ernesto Valverde remains in charge of the LaLiga giants. But Xavi is waiting in the wings.