Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to show their ability to bounce back from disappointing results if they are to defend their Premier League title this season.

City’s spotless start to the league season was halted by a 1-1 draw at newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“We dropped two points — or won one — at Wolves, and one of the secrets of last season is in the days we didn’t get three points, we won the next one,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Newcastle United’s visit on Saturday.

“There are a lot of points to play for. After the international break starts the real season.”

Wolves’ desire to counter-attack earned them a point against City but Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle will try to frustrate the hosts with their defensive approach.

Guardiola, however, backs his side to play to their strengths and take their chances in front of goal.

“Some teams play more defensively but that is not a problem,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“In the end, we are here to get points. It is in our hands to get that. If they decide to play in that way, we will do what we have to do.”

Newcastle are looking for their first point at the Etihad Stadium in 10 trips and were beaten 3-1 in the same fixture last season.