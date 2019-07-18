<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Leroy Sane will stay with Manchester City and fulfil his potential at the club.

Sane has been strongly linked with a return to Germany this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in a deal to bring the 23-year-old back to the Bundesliga following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Having shone by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2017/18, Sane found opportunities restricted last season making just 21 starts in the Premier League.

Bayern have made Sane a top target as they look to add to their wide options but have so far failed to meet Man City‘s asking price for the winger, and Guardiola is hopeful that Sane will remain with the club.

Speaking after the Champions 4-1 win over West Ham in China yesterday, Guardiola was asked if he thinks Sane will still be with the champions when the season kicks-off in little over three weeks time, to which the City boss simply replied: “Yes.”

However, he went on to say that he would be allowed to leave if he is not happy: “The club made him an offer last year but I said many times that I want people happy to be here.

“We are going to help him to be the best. We know his potential and what his level is and he has a special quality that is difficult to find around the world.

“He knows, they all know, it’s difficult because of the quality we have. But, at the same time I spoke to the club 10 times, and I want people here to be happy.

“If they don’t want [to stay], they go.

“But the desire to have him to be with us is always there.”