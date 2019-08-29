<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi over his marking ability and hunger to recover the ball stands him above the rest.

The 22-year-old Leicester City star won 131 aerial battles, 144 tackles and 324 recoveries more than any midfielder in the Premier League last season.

Ndidi has been a revelation since moving the King Power in a deal worth £17m in 2017 and cementing his status in the Foxes’ first team but former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Guardiola admits that Nigeria international praises the midfielder desire to win ball make him better.

Super Eagles maestro posted a video on an Instagram status where Premier League and Champions winning manager was seen describing him: “Name an aggressive marker always hungry to win the ball like he does and I’ll wait.

Ndidi has made 90 Premier League appearances since he made his debut scoring five goals and providing four assists but the midfielder is expected to be back for Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth after missing win away at Sheffield United last weekend and their second-round Carabao Cup win over Newcastle United on Wednesday night due to a hamstring injury.