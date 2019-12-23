<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola is furious with the Premier League for making his Manchester City side play twice in under 48 hours.

City play at Wolves at 7.45pm on Friday, then host Sheffield United at 6pm on Sunday, leaving Guardiola’s players little time to recover between both fixtures.

The City boss has already claimed the packed Premier League Christmas programme is “killing players” and that he will need to put players “in the fridge” to keep them fresh.

The latest relentless scheduling has fuelled Guardiola’s anger with what he sees as an unfair physical and mental burden on his players, with City having made their feelings known in talks with the Premier League.

“I wrote a letter to the Premier League to say thank-you and we’re going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United,” said Guardiola.

“Sunday is a day off, we’re training the 23rd and 24th. The night of the 24th is off, the morning of 25th off. Then 26th training and 27th we play Wolves.”