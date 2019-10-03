<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pep Guardiola has hinted that Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Belgian midfielder missed Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury against Everton last weekend.

He sat out of training on Monday as the champions tried to manage an injury for a player who missed huge chunks of last campaign on the sidelines.

But De Bruyne was unable to recover for the Champions League tie and is now a major risk for Wolves at the weekend.

Guardiola confirmed the injury wasn’t serious, but suggested De Bruyne’s return could come after the international break.

Speaking after his side made it two out of two in the Champions League, he said: “It’s not serious, but today he could not play. “We’ll see next Sunday. For the weekend, right now I don’t know. Maybe he can get fit. We are going to see if we can take a risk.”