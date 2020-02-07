Pep Guardiola has sought to bring the speculation regarding a move to Manchester City for Lionel Messi to a close, with the former Barcelona boss expecting the Argentine to retire at Camp Nou.
He has said: “He’s a player for Barcelona, he will stay there, that is my wish.
“I’m not going to talk about players for another club. I think he’s going to finish his career there, it’s my wish.”
