Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has expressed delight at winning his third Premier League title for the club.

He told the club website he cannot wait for the final game of the season against Everton so he can celebrate with fans of the club.

City sealed their fifth Premier League title after closest rivals Manchester United side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been closing in on the crown for a number of weeks but had to wait for Manchester United’s fall before they could be confirmed champions.





City could have wrapped up the league themselves on Saturday and were well on course to do so when Raheem Sterling opened the scoring against Chelsea, but Sergio Aguero fluffed a penalty before Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso netted to hand their upcoming Champions League final opponents the win.

Guardiola while reacting to the achievements says the celebration day will be a special day.

“I am looking forward to Everton game,” he said. “We will lift the trophy and 10,000 are coming.

“In the Carabao Cup just a few people were there and it was so different.This business without the people is not the same.”