Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defended his club who is under investigation by the UEFA via the Club Financial Control Body adjudicatory chamber.

Guardiola was quizzed about the situation facing his club after the 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup, he said: “From the beginning, this club has made a big step forward under Sheikh Mansour.

“There’s no way you can do it without top players, money helps to buy incredible players. But I listen to my chairman, I listen to my CEO and they explain why they are under investigation.

“I trust them and when they tell me we were fair, we did it absolutely following the rules, I believe them. We are not guilty.”

Manchester City is waiting on the decision of the Club Financial Control Body adjudicatory chamber as their participation in the next season’s Champions League is at risk.