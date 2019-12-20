<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola will only consider extending his contract with Manchester City if the club agrees to sign several new players next summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, who say that the Catalan coach wants multiple areas of his first-team squad strengthened to make them more competitive. There are fears in the Etihad camp that their team has dropped off slightly since last season due to individual players ageing or declining – and the injury situation hasn’t helped either.

Firstly, Guardiola is said to want “at least one” new central defender to partner Aymeric Laporte at the back. The club have been linked with Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who may be available due to unrest at his club Napoli. There is even a question as to whether Guardiola would be content with John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Eric García as backups, with links to Nathan Aké persisting.

Another key position is the left-back slot, which the club have been unable to permanently fill since the departure of Aleksandar Kolarov and Gael Clichy in 2017. Fabian Delph, Benjamin Mendy, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko have filled the position over three seasons, but none have successfully held it down as of yet and Guardiola may be eyeing a more reliable option.

The report also states that a new forward is “likely to be on the agenda”, with Sergio Agüero due to leave the club in the coming years, and Leroy Sané far from guaranteed to stick around amidst interest from Bayern Munich.

Guardiola’s current contract expires in 2021.