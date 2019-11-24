<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola commended Chelsea for making Manchester City work hard to secure the maximum points in Saturday’s premier league clash.

City came from behind to win an entertaining encounter 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

N’Golo Kante had given the Blues the lead, but a deflected Kevin de Bruyne shot and a Riyad Mahrez gave the league champions victory.

City were beaten in the possession stakes though, something that rarely happens, with Lampard’s side enjoying 53% of the ball away from home.

This made Guardiola praise Lampard after the match. “They are so good, they are an incredible team.”

“It’s Chelsea! In the last 20 years, it’s Chelsea, after United the last decade we were the best, but in the last 15 to 20 years it’s Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Chelsea.”