Pep Guardiola admits he may be sacked as Manchester City manager if his side are knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

City currently sit 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, increasing the pressure on Guardiola to win the Champions League – a key trophy that continues to elude the club’s owners.

And despite still competing for three competitions, the 49-year-old says another failed European campaign could cost him his job.





“I want to win the Champions League,” he told reporters. “I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do.

“If we don’t beat them, then the chairman (Khaldoon Al-Mubarak) or the sporting director (Txiki Begiristain), will come and say, ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you’.

“What can I do? I will say, ‘OK, thank you, it was a pleasure’.”

City face Madrid in their round-of-16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on February 26, before hosting them on March 17.