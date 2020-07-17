



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Liverpool’s failure to set a new Premier League points record takes nothing away from them this season.

Guardiola’s side set a new Premier League record when they finished with 100 points in the 2017/18 season and Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday means the best they can hope for is 99 this term.

But the City boss still insists Jürgen Klopp’s side have been “incredible” en route to their first Premier League title in three decades.

“From my point of view, that doesn’t cancel for one second the incredible Premier League that Liverpool have done,” he told reporter’s ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.





“Ninety-nine points or 102, 107 – the league was incredible. We congratulate them again.

“Always I’ve thought that records are there to be broken and sooner or later it’s going to happen.

“But also 100 points is not easy. We were incredible two seasons ago when we did it, we were incredible when we made 98 last season.

“Liverpool made 97, this season they can do 99. Both teams did incredible things. Nothing’s changed [because of their loss to Arsenal].

“It shows that doing the incredible season Liverpool have done and not getting 100 points, how incredible it was us doing this achievement two seasons ago.

“One day it will be broken, but it shows the season they’ve had but not getting there shows how incredible ours was two seasons ago.”