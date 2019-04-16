<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Brazil star Pele has thanked medical staff following his short spell in hospital and assured fans he is “back on the field”.

The 78-year-old was treated for a urinary tract infection in Paris, where he had been attending a commercial event alongside Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

He returned home to Brazil last week and has now told his followers on social media that his recovery has gone well.

He wrote on Twitter: “My dear friends. I’m happy to be able to write again to let you know that I’m fine.

“I would like to thank the medical staff of Albert Einstein Hospital, and especially you, for the prayers and positive energy. I’m back on the field, thirsting for new goals in life.”