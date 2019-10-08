<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Niger United coach Yekini Adebayo has pleaded with the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) to lift the ban placed on three of his players for their unruly behaviour at National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja last year.

The players, Usman Buhari, Joseph Igwekere and Aruna Masu, were suspended for attacking the centre referee in the final game at the NSF but Adebayo is pleading for his wards, saying he missed them at the Prudent Energy Handball League currently going on in Lagos.

Adebayo urged the HFN to look into his players’ case and reverse their suspension when speaking to newsmen after his team defeated COAS Shooters 30-24 yesterday to record their third win in as many matches.

“The players did what was wrong but we wrote a letter of apology just like the HFN ordered us to and we hope that they will reconsider their case. I really missed those players.”

In some other games played yesterday, Plateau Vipers defeated Sokoto Rima 30-26. It was a tough game but the Vipers pulled through to record the famous win, while Kano Pillars winning run continued as they defeated host Lagos Seasiders 36-3.